EXCLUSIVE: Jackky Bhagnani, Anand Pandit & others express concern over COVID 19; Says ‘Let's be secure & safe’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the widely spreading coronavirus, Bollywood producers have expressed their concern over the outbreak and urged everyone to stay safe.

The coronavirus has been gripping the entire world at the moment with over five thousand deaths globally. The World Health Organisation has declared it as a pandemic and has issued precautionary guidelines to prevent the widespread. Interestingly, ever since it has hit the nation, everything has almost come to a standstill. In fact, the Bollywood industry has also been halted as the shootings, event and even movie releases have been suspended in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several actors have come forward and have been spreading awareness about the virus as they urge the fans to follow the safety guidelines issued by WHO.

And now Bollywood producers also have expressed their concern over the epidemic and urged everyone to stay calm and safe. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla several renowned producers spoke their take on coronavirus outbreak. Veteran producer Anand Pandit, who is known for bankrolling movies like Total Dhamaal, Sarkaar 3 etc, stated, “Waking up to the news every day is a nightmare no one dreamt of. In a state of a pandemic, I urge everyone to remain calm & follow the basic guidelines given by WHO. Don’t panic, be precautious. This too shall pass.”

Young producer Jackky Bhagnani urged people to be kind to each other, fight the pandemic together and take measure to keep themselves and others safe. “It's heartening to see how people are responding to Covid19, the government and the people of India taking measures to keep themselves and others safe. It is a time for us to fight this pandemic together one day at a time, be kind to each other and most importantly be humane. Follow the practices given by the experts and stay safe,” he added.

His sister Deepshikha Deshmukh also seconded his opinion and said it the time to do our best to prevent spreading the virus. She also emphasised that it looks like living in an apocalyptic movie. “It's horrifying how the world has literally come to a standstill with the impact of the Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic. It feels almost as if we are living an apocalyptic movie. What is important right now is to do our best to stop the spread of the virus. Avoid being in crowded places and public gatherings. Social distancing is key. I am hoping collectively we can fight this pandemic by following these simple rules. I am so thankful that the industry is still safe and I pray that all us - artists and technicians are back at work soon. Till then let's be secure and safe,” Deepshikha was quoted saying.

Hichki director Siddharth P Malhotra also extended his prayers for everyone and asserted, “These are very testing times for all of us. Right now, we must focus on keeping ourselves and everyone around us safe. We must take all the precautions that WHO has advised. We must think as a community and not as individuals. Praying for all.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More