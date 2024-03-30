EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor reacts to Maidaan - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Eid clash, 'Wanted to cash on the holiday'

Boney Kapoor is one of the most successful producers, who has been in the film business for over 40 years now. He has produced much loved films like No Entry, Mr India, Valimai and Vakeel Saab to name a few. Maidaan is his next presentation and it releases in less than a couple of weeks. The ace producer graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about what his film has to offer and also cleared the air around the Maidaan - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash.

Boney Kapoor Shares His View On Maidaan Clashing With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Mr Boney Kapoor was asked about the reason he is bringing his film on Eid and what he thinks of the Maidaan - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash. The producer answered, "I came up with this date because it's a holiday week and 2 films can be accomodated in a holiday week. Like OMG 2 and Gadar 2. In the good old days, films like Bidaai, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Roti; One with Rajesh Khanna, one with Manoj Kumar and Shashi Kapoor and one with Jitendra; All three released together and were blockbusters. It has happened a lot. And it's a good period. Who wants to miss on a good period! Obviously, the intention is not to clash with them."

Boney Kapoor Reveals That He Got A Call From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Producer When He Announced Maidaan For Eid

He continued, "It's not an ego thing that I want to prove myself. No! It is unfortunate that my film is ready and I have missed out on so many dates. So I thought this is the better date. Fortunately or unfortunately, Vashu (Bhagnani) is a very dear friend. It (Maidaan) happens to release on the same day as his film (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is releasing. Jackky (Bhagnani) did call me up and ask, 'Uncle, why are you releasing your film on this day'. I said, 'Let destiny plays its own part. I also wanted to cash on this holiday period. I am sure your film also will do well. There are times when films have released on the same day and they have done well'".

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor Talks About The Relation He Shares With Maidaan Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma

When asked about his equation with Maidaan's director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and whether he will work on more projects with him in the future, Boney Kapoor affirmed that he would definitely like to do more films with Amit. He described his relationship with him as extraordinary. The successful producer revealed that his son Arjun Kapoor teases him by saying that he is the adopted son while Amit is the real son. Kapoor concluded saying, "Amit is a very decent guy and he is as passionate about his work, be it his films or ads, as I am. We have a bonding which is like a father and son."

Boney Kapoor Answers What Audience Should Expect From Maidaan

In his concluding remarks, Boney Kapoor was asked to say what audiences planning to watch Maidaan should expect when they step out to watch Maidaan. He promptly answered, "They should expect a good film. A very good film. An honest film. A film which will take them back to how the sport evolved in the country thanks to the coach."

Maidaan releases in theatres on 10th April, 2024. Are you going to watch Maidaan this Eid? Let us know in the comments below.

