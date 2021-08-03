EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat in talks for Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama

Pinkvilla had recently reported that The Immortal Ashwatthama director Aditya Dhar has approached actor Suniel Shetty to play a key role in his modern-day superhero film. We now have a new update on this much awaited Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer. We have learnt that the makers are in talks with actor Jaideep Ahlawat to play a key role in the film.

“The Immortal Ashwatthama is a multi-starrer and will feature many actors in pivotal roles. For one such role, Aditya has approached Jaideep. The latter has liked the script and the character too, however, nothing is finalised on paper as yet. But the makers are aiming to lock their cast soon, as the film is expected to roll from September,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat have earlier worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy-thriller film, Raazi. Though the duo didn’t have many scenes together in that film.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Sara have been prepping for the movie for a few months now. We had earlier reported that Vicky will train in archery, sword-fighting, spear-fighting and martial arts. While Sara too will be seen in some hardcore action sequences, and has learnt a few forms of martial arts, including MMA. She has learnt horse riding too. Aditya had unveiled the poster of this Ronnie Screwvala film in January this year.

“Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama,” Aditya had written on Instagram.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar kicks off director Ranjit Tewari’s next action thriller with two songs in Budapest