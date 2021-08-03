EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar kicks off director Ranjit Tewari’s next action thriller with two songs in Budapest

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Bell Bottom, is reuniting with the Bhagnani’s on an action thriller, which will be helmed by Ranjit Tewari. Much like the espionage thriller, even this one will be shot in the UK. And now we have learnt that before London, Akshay will be off to Budapest to shoot for two songs of this action thriller.

“The team has been on a recce at multiple places in the UK and Europe for the shooting schedule of the action thriller. The shoot begins in the third week of August in Budapest, where Akshay and co will shoot two songs of the film. Both the songs are being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya against the beautiful picturesque of Budapest,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the Budapest schedule will be followed by a marathon shoot in London and other parts of UK.

The film is reportedly titled Mission Cinderella and revolves around the child kidnapping racket, much like the 2018 crime thriller, Ratsasan. However, according to our source, the makers have tweaked the screenplay and added some action scenes too in the narrative for the Hindi audience by retaining the essence of the original. Akshay will be shooting in Budapest and UK for a period of 45 to 50 days, before returning to India.

Right after the Ranjit Tewari directorial, he jumps onto complete his 15 – 20 day work on the Oh My God sequel with Pankaj Tripathi. He is also expected to finish the remaining portions of Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan on his return to India. At present, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom 3D, which is set to be the first A-List superstar film to release in cinema halls since the start of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

While Bell Bottom is gearing up for an August 19 release, an insider informs that another film of the Khiladi, Sooryavanshi, too is looking at a theatrical release by October. However, the things are subject to change depending on the performance of Bell Bottom at the box-office as also the Covid cases around the release period.

Also Read| Bell Bottom vs Fast and Furious 9: What does the clash between Akshay Kumar and Vin Diesel mean?