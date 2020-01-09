EXCLUSIVE: Just Mercy director reveals why Michael B Jordan was the perfect choice to play Bryan Stevenson

Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Just Mercy, reveals the many reasons why he feels Michael B. Jordan was the perfect choice to play lawyer Bryan Stevenson, whom the drama is based on. Read below to know the reasons enlisted by Destin.

One of the hopeful frontrunners for next week's 91st Academy Award nominations is Just Mercy, which is based on lawyer Bryan Stevenson's bestselling memoir. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy stars an epic cast including Michael B. Jordan as Bryan, Jamie Foxx as the wrongly convicted Watler McMillian and Brie Larson as local advocate Eva Ansley. The National Board of Review even awarded the drama with a Freedom of Expression Award while Jamie has received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Along with Jamie, Michael too has been receiving praises for his earnest performance as Stevenson. Destin had several reasons as to why he felt Michael was the perfect choice to play the inspirational lawyer. "There are many reasons Michael B. was the perfect choice to play Bryan. Beyond the fact that he is an extraordinary actor. He is an extremely empathetic person who not only cares deeply about the subject matter of this film but also about properly representing Bryan because, like all of us, he holds him in very high regard," Daniel revealed.

Furthermore, while talking about the first time he saw Jordan and Stevenson together, Cretton recalled, "We were in Alabama visiting EJI (Bryan Stevenson's non-profit organization - Equal Justice Initiative) and went to the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Watching the two of them walking through those monuments that memorialize victims of lynching, listening to Bryan sharing his vision and Michael B. relating to it was such a moving moment."

"Seeing them side-by-side, I felt so happy about that casting, but I was also struck by the fact that this wasn’t just another role Michael B. was playing. I honestly think he was tapping into something in himself that went much deeper than this movie... I think we all were," the filmmaker shared while being of the opinion that the Black Panther (2018) star is already living up to that aspiration.

