EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on not working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: It will be one of my biggest regrets

Kangana Ranaut, who got into an Instagram Live chat with Pinkvilla, stated that she regrets not working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the Bollywood's ace filmmakers. It is no secret that every actor is the industry desires to work with him. is no different. The actress admitted that she also wanted to work with the legendary director. But little did people know that she did get a chance to work with Bhansali twice. The actress revealed that she was approached for a song in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between them. The Queen actress admits that it will be one of her biggest regrets in her career.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live, Kangana reveals she was in talks with Bhansali for Padmaavat. She also revealed that the filmmaker even discussed a movie called Kheecha Taali with Rangoli which was a love story of a married couple. However, the Tanu Weds Manu actress stated that they haven’t been in touch with each other post Padmaavat thus minimising her chances of collaborating with Bhansali in the future.

“So, when Padmaavat didn’t happen I think now nothing will happen,” she added. Furthermore, Kangana also asserted that many times people are offended by her as she isn’t in their camp. Recalling an incident, the actress mentioned that when she said no to starrer Sultan, producer Aditya Chopra told her that she is never going to work with him again. Although, Kangana did emphasised that Bhansali never said anything like this she did get a sense of it.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old actress also revealed that she was also offered a song in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela but she couldn’t do it either. “He wanted to get a sense of me as an artist but we didn’t get an opportunity and it didn’t work out. It will be one of my biggest regrets,” Kangana said. As of now, the diva has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include legendary politician J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi, Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad and Tejas wherein she will play the role of Indian Air Force officer.

