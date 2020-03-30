EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut compares Rangoli with Kim Kardashian; Says she's sensational without the butt

was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga with Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta. Kangana portrayed the role of Jaya Nigam- a mother and a kabaddi player. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel is quite famous for her tweets. Kangana's sister, who is also her manager, has never shied away from expressing her views on social media. She has openly spoken about several celebrities in her tweets and that has landed her in controversies. While Kangana is not on any social media platform, the Panga actress has often has expressed her views through Rangoli's Twitter account.

Recently, in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana was asked about her thoughts on Rangoli's tweets. On this, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress said that Rangoli discusses with her what to write about Kangana and her work. She added that she feels Rangoli doesn't go 'round and round' and that is because there is a limit of words to be used on Twitter so she comes directly to the point. She further said, "Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn't have her butt, but she can be sensationalism."

Kangana is not on social media sites but secretly at times, she does tweet from Rangoli's phone. The Manikarnika actress further said that she is a celebrity so people can drag her into legal matters and hence does not want to be on social media. She further stated that she is not even a social media person.