EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar finally teaming up with Kartik Aaryan? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani helmer REVEALS

Karan Johar is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career. Following the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he is gearing up for the new season of his popular talk show Koffee with Karan. With an exciting lineup of films under his production and directorial ventures, Karan is making waves in the industry. During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, he was asked about working with young actor Kartik Aaryan, with whom Karan was supposed to collaborate in Dostana 2. Read on to know Karan's response.

Karan Johar opens up on working with Kartik Aaryan in a film

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass in a fan segment, Karan Johar addressed the question about collaborating with Kartik Aaryan. Karan mentioned that they were supposed to work together on a film, but due to different reasons, it didn't materialize. He stated, “Kartik and I nearly made a film and then for various reasons it couldn't happen. But you never say never. And I am sure the future holds something very strong for both of us.”

When asked about the possibility of Dostana 2, Karan responded, “We don't know about Dostana but we'll make something, and that film will hopefully be defining for both of us.” He expressed hope for future collaboration, saying, “I just hope we can collaborate very soon and on a film that we're both equally excited about.”

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Karan Johar recently made a directorial comeback after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The family rom-com, with its quintessential Bollywood vibe, resonated with audiences, achieving both critical and commercial success. His upcoming production venture, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, is scheduled for release on December 8. Additionally, the first episode of his show Koffee with Karan 8 is set to feature Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan most recently starred opposite Kiara Advani in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which he received praise for his performance. Currently, he is fully immersed in filming the sports biopic Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. The actor also has several upcoming projects lined up, including sequels Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

