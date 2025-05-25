Karan Johar Birthday: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar drops a message as filmmaker turns 53

Karan Johar turned a year older today, May 25. On the occasion of his 53rd birthday, fans and friends took to social media to share heartfelt messages to make his day extra special. Amongst them, Namrata Shirodkar’s note for the filmmaker stood out.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to wish Karan Johar a happy birthday. Mahesh Babu's wife expressed hope that the coming year would bring him happiness. In her words, "Happiest birthday Karan! May this new year be filled with happiness, success, and abundant blessings @karanjohar."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned an adorable note for her friend Karan Johar on his birthday. She shared a monochrome collage of throwback pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "There is only one and there will only ever be one…my kjo Happy birthday to my incredible friend and brother @karanjohar."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently graced the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Homebound. He was accompanied by Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and several others at the event.

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar has been spending quality time with her children, Sitara and Gautam. She also happened to meet American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas during her vacation abroad.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "Watched @thelastfiveyears last night!!@nickjonas, you were absolutely incredible!! So vulnerable and so real! You brought such depth to Jamie. It was truly moving to watch! It’s not always that you see a spectacular musical with so many emotions! Kudos to @adriennelwarren, you were brilliant. Huge congratulations on a beautiful show! Thanks @priyankachopra for this special evening."

Namrata Shirodkar was also spotted with Mahesh Babu while he was preparing for SSMB29. In the viral picture, the actor appeared with a bulked-up physique and long, curly locks.

SSMB29 is a highly anticipated film starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh Babu. The movie is directed by none other than SS Rajamouli.

