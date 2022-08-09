EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan says boycott culture 'upsets her': Cinema is not meant to be cancelled

Kareena Kapoor Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Aamir Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The Veere Di Wedding actress, recently, talked about the boycott and cancel culture.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, during the promotions of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena revealed that it upsets her. "It just saddens of course because we're working for the love of cinema and this is good cinema. So we want people to see this. We want them to come and enjoy this movie that we've all and a crew of 250 people who've got jobs and have been working towards the same goal. I just want everybody to come and appreciate good cinema and enjoy it. Cinemas meant to spread love and positivity. It's not meant to kind of be cancelled or spoken about in that sense and it upsets me," said the actress.

Meanwhile, Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Next, she will feature in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is slated to release on Netflix. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Besides this, Kareena will make her debut in production with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming thriller project, which is said to be inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. Soon, she will also work on a movie with Rhea Kapoor.

