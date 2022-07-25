EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor to reunite for a new project; Deets Inside

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor’s collaboration has always been very promising. Rhea has earlier backed Shashanka Ghosh’s 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding, which was headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Kareena and Rhea are gearing up for a reunion with another exciting project. It will be helmed by Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan.

“Not much is known about the subject of the film as yet, as it’s still in the planning stage. However, they have discussed an idea, which they have both loved, and are excited to collaborate once again for it. The script is being developed, more big names are expected to join the cast, and an official announcement will be made soon,” informs a source in the know.

Kareena recently returned to the bay from her Europe vacation. She even took to Instagram stating, “I am coming home… Summer has officially ended…Get up Stand up…Get to work …Mumbai I am ready for you…”

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, which is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer 1994 American comedy-drama, Forrest Gump. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s as-yet-untitled project with Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

A while back, Kareena had even posted an image with Jaideep from the set, and captioned the snap as, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other…”

