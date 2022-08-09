EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her pregnancy rumour and Alia Bhatt embracing motherhood

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up on social media trolls, her recent pregnancy rumour, and is also all praise for Alia Bhatt. “Trolls don’t affect me because that I don’t follow, and I am a very positive person. Anybody who knows me like I am always in a good mood, I am never in a bad mood, even with my fans or paparazzi. I am a very easy going person. So I think they don’t know me, so obviously they just want to comment. Which is fine also,” says Kareena.

A while back it was reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was expecting her third child. However, soon after the reports surfaced online, Kareena officially denied the news on Instagram. “I wouldn’t bother, but I wanted to have fun with it because the picture was morphed. I was like ‘Oh my God, I look like I was six months pregnant’. But I was like, ‘Ok let's use this and have some fun’. You know I was on holiday, and everyone knows the kind of person I am. I am very open, and if I was pregnant I am the first one… both my pregnancies, I have flaunted anyway. I have worked throughout it. I have laughed and lived through it. So I just found it very funny, so that’s why I did that,” shares Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, she is all praise for Alia Bhatt for embracing motherhood at a young age. “She doesn’t need advice for anything. I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that. She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing,” Kareena states.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares PIC from Italy vacay with Ranbir Kapoor; Sonam Kapoor says 'went there for my babymoon too'