EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gear up for the first grand event of Satyaprem Ki Katha tomorrow

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their next ambitious film Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons. The film's assets like the teaser, trailer and songs have been receiving a pleasing response so far. In just a little over a week's time, that is on the 29th of June, 2023, the film will finally release in theatres. The promotions of film till now have mostly been through digital means and now the actors will turn up the ante by starting on-ground promotions.

Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Kick Off The Promotional Campaign Of Satyaprem Ki Katha With A Grand Fan Event Tomorrow

The first event of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will be held tomorrow, 8 days prior to its theatrical release, on the 21st of June, 2023. In the event that is taking place, exclusive content from the film will be shown to the audiences. The makers have arranged dancers and performers from across the country and the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will dance along with the dancers. The duo will make a very stylish and special entry through a very creative and massive white heart which is measured to be close to 20 feet. Lucky Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani fans will get an opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite stars in the event. Sajid Nadiadwala is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the event is a grand success.

Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Upcoming Movie Projects

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy actors working on numerous projects. Kartik Aaryan, after Satyaprem Ki Katha will be seen in an action film directed by Kabir Khan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Anees Bazmee. Kiara Advani is opting for the pan India route and will be seen in Game Changer directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. It is still not known if the actress is confirmed to be in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, yet.

Where And When To Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha releases in theatres on the 29th of June, 2023. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao and Rajpal Yadav will also be a part of this romantic drama. While the exact premise of the film is not known, it is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster.

