EXCLUSIVE: Kaushaljis VS Kaushal director Seemaa Desai calls Kiara Advani ‘versatile’; wants to collaborate with Ananya Panday and Vedang Raina

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal director Seemaa Desai is currently enjoying the release of her family entertainer led by Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chadha, Pavail Gulatie, and Isha Talwar. On the other hand, while speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, she named some of the new talents she would want to cast in her next project.

Sharing her list of fresh talent, Seemaa Desai stated, "The list can go on and on with such an exciting lot we have witnessed lately. Some names off the top of my head are Agastya Nanda, Rasha Thadani, Vedang Raina, and Zahaan who all look very promising. Ananya Panday and Alaya F are not exactly fresh, but I love their energy and potential."

She further continued by stressing, "I find Kiara Advani to be gorgeous and so versatile, and the same goes for Mrunal Thakur and Sanya Malhotra. All of them have made such an amazing impact in their respective projects."

The Kaushaljis vs Kaushal director further expressed her happiness about working with fresh talent in the recently released family entertainer.

"I’m glad I had the chance to work with the best, as well as some fresh talent, in Kaushalji vs Kaushal. They brought so much freshness to the film including Isha Talwar who had done many ads, south films, and of course Mirzapur. Pavail, who was relatively fresh after Thappad in 2022, is such a nuanced performer, that he made the character Yug Kaushal extremely believable and relatable. Both of them were a joy to work with," she said.

On a concluding note, Seemaa talked about her upcoming film which is tentatively titled Cheers, led by Amol Parashar and Shruti Sharma and written by Ritesh Shah.

"We all loved Amol in TVF's Tripling which is my favorite performance of his, and Shruti has received her well-deserved applause & accolades for her role as Saima in Heeramandi, and Nazia in Pagglat. I’m glad I get to work with young actors who are exceptionally passionate about their craft and bring a distinctive approach to their characters. It makes me super-excited for their futures' and am sure that they will shine bright," she said before signing off.

Kaushaljis VS Kaushal is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Umesh Shukhla, Ashish Wagh, and Parag Desai. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.