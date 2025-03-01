Kiara Advani makes FIRST APPEARANCE after announcing pregnancy news with Sidharth Malhotra; the glow is unmissable

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced that they’re expecting their first child on Friday, February 28, 2025. The couple shared an adorable post on social media to share the special news of their lives. While the internet is extremely happy about the couple entering a new phase of their life, the mom-to-be recently got spotted for the first time after announcing the news.

On March 1, Kiara Advani was spotted in Mumbai as she arrived for a shoot. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was seen walking toward her vanity van while she exuded her pregnancy glow. Before getting inside the van, she took a moment to acknowledge the stationed paps by posing for them.

The actress was inundated with warm wishes from the shutterbugs as they wished her, "Badhaai Ho." In response to this, the War 2 actress beamed a sweet smile, expressing gratitude as she said, "Thank you."

During her first appearance after announcing the pregnancy news, the actress dished casual vibes in an all-white outfit. She was seen in a white shirt paired with white shorts and beige ballerinas. She tied her hair in a bun and added a dash of style with stylish black sunglasses. After the actress entered the van, her elated team members hooted for her and welcomed her with a warm hug.

Kiara Advani makes first appearance post-pregnancy news

Reacting to the video, several internet users dropped multiple red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a joint post on Instagram in which they shared an adorable picture to announce their pregnancy. In the picture, they were seen holding a pair of baby socks in their hands and the post was captioned, "The greatest gift of our lives (accompanied by a baby emoji) Coming soon," followed by a red heart, nazar amulet, and folded hand emojis.

On the professional front, Kiara will be next seen in the highly anticipated War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action entertainer is set to release on August 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sid will be next seen in Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the upcoming cross-cultural romantic comedy will hit big screens on July 25, 2025.