EXCLUSIVE: INSIDE Alia Bhatt’s special menu for her meet and greet; Gyoza, Nachos, Moong Dal Halwa and more
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the special menu created by Alia Bhatt for the latest meet and greet hosted by the actress for her fans. Check it out.
On Sunday, Alia Bhatt charmed her fans with a special meet and greet that witnessed the presence of her ardent fans from all over the country. The intimate event was attended by 50-60 fans and being a perfect host, the actress curated a menu for them comprising of their favorite things. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned about the details of the same.
A source in the know shared that the menu curated by Alia Bhatt had Kung Pao Potatoes, Wild Mushroom Gyoza, Burrata ala Citron, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Jalapeno & Cheese Poppers, Rock Tomorokoshi Tempura, Veg Nachos and Chicken Gyoza in Appetisers.
The actress’ staple had French Fries, Pizza Margherita and Mac & Cheese. In the main course, Alia selected Spicy Pasta, Thai Green Curry Veg served with Rice, Thai Green Curry Chicken served with Rice and Heartichoke Pizza.
Meanwhile, in the desserts Alia selected Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato, Dark Chocolate Gelato and Bread Pudding Moong Dal Halwa.
