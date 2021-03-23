EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani the front runner for Ram Charan’s next with Shankar, RC 15

After directing Ram Charan, Shankar will move on to his next with Ranveer Singh. Buzz is, both films will feature Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Some days back, Pinkvilla reported that Ram Charan will start shooting for ace director, Shankar’s next film from the month of June. We also revealed that contrary to the speculations, this one is not a high on VFX film, an action-packed emotional drama, in sync with what Shankar made in the early days of his career. The filmmaker is planning to tap into Ram Charan’s strength of being the best in dramatic space, and Charan too is excited to step into Shankar’s world. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are on the verge of locking the female lead of this Pan-India film.

“Shankar and producer, Dil Raju, are in advanced talks with Kiara Advani to play the female lead in RC 15. The actress has shown keen interest to come on board this mega project and the closure of all contracts is expected to take place soon. The team is contemplating on multiple options, but Kaira is the front runner to bag the role in this prestigious collaboration,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the yet untitled film will go on the floors in the month of June.

There has been a buzz in the trade that Shankar and Ram Charan’s next will release in 2023, but that’s all speculation and this one is more or less confirmed for 2022 opening. --

“The shoot of this film wouldn’t take as long as other Shankar projects. In-fact, he is planning to wrap up the film by the month of December and get it ready for a 2022 release. It’s an outstanding subject, that got everyone associated to the project excited and charged up. The pre-production work has already begun. There has been a buzz in the trade that Shankar and Ram Charan’s next will release in 2023, but that’s all speculation and this one is more or less confirmed for 2022 opening. It will be shot in one go, in a start-to-finish schedule,” the source added.

After finishing the Ram Charan film, Shankar will move onto his ambitious project with from the first quarter of 2022. Buzz is, Kiara Advani will feature in that film too. However, we hear, it’s not a remake, as written about, but an original tale of the lead suffering from split personality disorder, which is the only similarity to Aparichit. Rest is the visualisation of a new world altogether, on a humongous scale. However, a confirmation of this too is awaited, and as we publish this article, we are in the process of gathering more information on the Ranveer Singh and Shankar film – on aspects like the budget, star-cast, shoot schedule, subject and also the producer partner - before breaking the right news for our readers. Stay tuned for more updates on RC 15 and also, Shankar’s next with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: 165 crore in the air as Indian 2 put on hold & Shankar gears up to begin Ram Charan 15 from June

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×