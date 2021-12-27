EXCLUSIVE: 'Looking forward to watch Salman Bhai as Bajrangi Bhaijaan again', says SS Rajamouli

Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th Birthday today and wishes are pouring in from every corner on social media. For every Salman fan, this day is nothing less than a festival and the actor is being showered by love and blessings. Although the actor has given many back to back hits, his one film that stayed with his fans even today is Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This film holds a special place in the hearts of his fans and recently KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he is writing the script of the sequel. Vijayendra is non-other than the director SS Rajamouli’s father.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla SS Rajamouli was asked about his father working on the script of the sequel of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Talking about the movie he said, “Yes, it was great. I am happy that my father is writing the script. It’s great. Everyone loves Bhaijaan. Everyone loves Salman Bhai as Bhaijaan and Bajrangi adds to his persona. Forget everyone, I am eagerly looking forward to watching it.”

SS Rajamouli who is gearing up for the release of his movie RRR revealed the USP of the film. He said, “All of us like to see two powerhouses coming together on bigger, better and hard-hitting emotions. It has been quite a while that such a thing has happened in the Indian film industry. There are numerous sequences in RRR that will keep the audience excited. I can say, every 10 minutes there will be an emotional high. There is a beautiful thread that holds them all together. The audience will get their money’s worth in entertainment.”

