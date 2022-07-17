EXCLUSIVE: Vijayendra Prasad on Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 with Salman Khan: 'Story takes 10 year leap"

Salman Khan's iconic 2015 blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan has completed 7 years of its release today. The story was penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is presently working on the sequel of this cult classic. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the ace filmmaker, known for films like Eega, Bahubali franchise, RRR among many more, confirmed that the basic idea of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is locked. "I have narrated the story outline to Bhai and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines," says Prasad.

The writer confirms that the sequel would be a continuation of the first part. "Yes, the story takes a 8 to 10 year leap in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. I am hopeful that the sequel will be no lesser than the first part," he smiles. The sequel is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Very few know that the ace director, SS Rajamouli, had once expressed his will to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But things didn't really materialize back in the day. "Before I was about to commit the story to Salman Bhai, I narrated it to my son and tears started rolling from his eyes. I asked if I should keep the story for him, but he asked me to give it away. Once the film was released, he came to me and said 'Papa, you asked me at the wrong time. I was shooting the climax of Bahubali 1 and it was a gittery situation then. Had you asked me 10 days before or later, I would have directed the film'," he adds.

Vijayendra Prasad informs that the germ of Bajrangi Bhaijaan came from a Telugu film, Pasivadi Pranam, fronted by Chiranjeevi. "I love that film. On seeing it, one of my associates said, let's make a film where the danger comes from Pakistan and let's make our hero a Bajrangi Bhakt. Then the story was about our hero going to Pakistan, and then bashing them. We got a winner in hand. But my mind was not agreeing to it. We wanted to do something beyond bashing Pakistan. The intention was to make a film that doesn't increase the animosity between the two countries but decreases it," he shares.

Vijayendra Prasad signs off sharing a small trivia about casting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He says, "I didn't have anyone in mind while writing the story.. And then, Salman Bhai heard the story and instantly came on board." Meanwhile, Salman is currently shooting for Bhaijaan, which is gearing up for a December 30 release. He also has Tiger 3 up for release during the Eid 2023 weekend. Salman is in talks for No Entry 2, Dabangg 4 and some films with filmmakers from the South under Mythri Productions. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

