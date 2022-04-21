Exclusive: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty rent a love nest in Mumbai

The days of sneaking out to meet each other will be finally over for Indian Cricketer, KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty. The couple is all set to move in together in a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment on the 8th floor at a Carter Road apartment in Bandra. The rented apartment will cost Rs 10 lakh per month. Gossip mills have gone into overdrive to suggest that a wedding might be in the offing and Pinkvilla was the first to report about the same. As far as reliable sources are concerned, various events suggest that they might be looking at a 2022 wedding. The preparations are in full swing at the Shetty household. According to the tradition of the Shetty family, it will probably be a big fat South Indian wedding.

However, the two have been spotted on several vacations and at private parties together. Also, Athiya Shetty has been spotted at stadiums cheering for her cricketer beau. And how can we forget their social media PDA! Rahul, 30, and Athiya, 29, have been dating for the past three years. They both share their tropical photos on Instagram. Their lovey-dovey photos and comments on each other's posts every time make their fans root for them.

Now the big question is when will be the D-Day when Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul finally get married

