EXCLUSIVE: Kunaal Roy Kapur on working with Hina Khan in Smartphone, apprehensions on a multi starrer and more

During a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Kunaal Roy Kapur got talking about his upcoming short film Smartphone, the experience, and some more. Read on to know what did he have to say.

, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Akshay Oberoi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming short-film, Smartphone. The short talks about phone addiction and in turn brings about a drastic change in the lives of the characters. The movie was announced around 2 years back, however, it has finally found a release date now, and is set to release on an online streaming app on April 24, 2020. With the announcement, the fans have been elated to see this trio take on our screens.

We got in touch with Kunaal about the short, the delay in its release, getting on board with it, and other things. Ask Kunaal about his experience of working with Hina, he says, "She is a very talented actor. And is able to convey so much without using words. She was so easy to work with, a real team player." Hina went on to call Kunaal one of her favourite co-stars during our live chat, and when asked about it, he says, "She is a team player and is super talented. I had a wonderful time working with her... hopefully next time it will be for a longer duration."

When quizzed if he had any apprehensions about doing a multi starrer short, Kunaal says, "No, none whatsoever. I enjoy working with Ankoosh and Hina and Akshay, they are a joy to work with. As an actor, the more talented the cast the more excited you get not afraid."

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone to premiere during the lockdown; Here’s when it will release)

The movie has witnessed multiple delays, ask him what was the thought process behind releasing the film at this juncture and not wait any more, he quips, "I think it’s a good time to release films that were always intended for an online platform. People are currently starved of fresh stories and since most people are stuck at home it’s a great time to be able to provide some entertainment."

The short talks about phone addiction and on being asked to what extent did this short feel relatable given the topic it explores, he says, "The character was a big change for me. He isn’t really a likable guy and is the sort of antagonist of the piece. So for me, that’s out of my usual zone. That’s what the format allows you to do, try different things. I think the relatability of the story is that all around us, we see people who seem quite forward-thinking on the outside but are in actuality quite steeped in regressive attitudes. My character is somewhat like that. The smartphone is a device that changes the power equation of this couple and that is the power of information and technology."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×