EXCLUSIVE: Luv Ranjan on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3: 'I definitely want to make them'

Luv Ranjan is a fine director who makes films on youthful themes having strong family sentiment. His films have generally found a lot of love from the audience, be it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The director gears up for his next theatrical release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It releases on 8th of March, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Luv, along with his lead hero, Ranbir Kapoor, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, where he answered questions pertaining his upcoming release and also his future slate of movie releases.

Luv Ranjan Shares His Thoughts On Franchises And Whether He Looks To Revive Pyaar Ka Punchnama Series Apart From Working On A Sequel To Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan has made a very strong intellectual property with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also has all that it takes to develop into a very successful franchise. When Luv was asked about his thoughts on franchises and whether he was willing to revive his earlier films for a sequel, he said, "Every year, we fear something or the other, and every time, we develop a safety tool. When a franchise film works, everyone hops onto the bandwagon of making franchises and once a couple of franchise films crash, people are quick to deduce that franchise films are not working. As a society, we are so result centric that all our decisions are based on how the last one was received." Ranbir Kapoor agreed to what Luv said and shared that he never followed a trend either and never did a film based on the kind of films that were working then. Having said that, he also shared that he found nothing wrong if a filmmaker's approach was based on the kind of films that are working, as long as they entertain audiences.

Answering the second part of the question, Luv said that he hasn't really given it (the possibility of taking Pyaar Ka Punchnama's franchise forward) a definite thought. Adding to it, he said that he always thinks to make a third Pyaar Ka Punchnama film, unaware of when he'll make it. Examplifying what he meant, he shared that it is quite similar to be wanting to make a second Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety film, when neither the story, nor a proper timeline is in place.

Luv Ranjan Shares How Familiarity Of A Film Has Its Pro And Cons

Luv Ranjan talked about the tendency to sell films based on the familiarity of the title because it is easy to sell and it is easy to market. He said that it is just a phase since soon, familiarity leads to boredom. The ace director shared how people in the trade and distribution circle told him about how the propects of his film could change if he changed the title of his film to a more familiar title.

Advertisement

Luv Ranjan Answers Whether Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety And De De Pyaar De Are Part Of The Same Movie Universe

In another segment, the director was asked if Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De were a part of the same universe. The perplexed director answered that they could be a part of the same universe, only that he hasn't thought about it in that way.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Releases In Theatres This Holi

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases in theatres tomorrow, that is on the 8th of March. This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has generated great excitement and buzz for itself. The songs have clicked and the response to the trailer has also been very heartening. The advance bookings for the film indicate that it will take the second best start for a Hindi film this year, only behind Pathaan. You can book tickets for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and watch it in theatres tomorrow.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor confirms Brahmastra 2 from year end; Wants to act in a family drama