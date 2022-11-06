EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt REACT as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine! The lovebirds have become proud parents to a baby girl today. They welcomed their first child on Sunday (November 6) at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered her baby at 12:05 pm. The couple got tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu and in June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.

Now, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and her brother Rahul Bhatt expressed their excitement on the arrival of Alia and Ranbir's newborn baby. In an exclusive conversation, the Aashiqui filmmaker reacted and said: "Gratitude !!!" While Rahul said that he feels 'great' about it. "I am overwhelmed." Further, when asked if he has seen the baby girl, he said: "No, I am in Ahmedabad. Hopefully, I will get to Bombay and see her." Rahul also shared Mahesh Bhatt's reaction and added: "Oh, he is most proud. He is feeling the most proud because it's a big day for him. His first grandchild"

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's official announcement

Earlier today, Alia took to her Instagram handle and officially shared the announcement which read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”