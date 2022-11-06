EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt REACT as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Now, in an exclusive chat, Mahesh Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt expressed joy at the news.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine! The lovebirds have become proud parents to a baby girl today. They welcomed their first child on Sunday (November 6) at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress delivered her baby at 12:05 pm. The couple got tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu and in June, Alia took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle.
Mahesh Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt share excitement about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby
Now, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and her brother Rahul Bhatt expressed their excitement on the arrival of Alia and Ranbir's newborn baby. In an exclusive conversation, the Aashiqui filmmaker reacted and said: "Gratitude !!!" While Rahul said that he feels 'great' about it. "I am overwhelmed." Further, when asked if he has seen the baby girl, he said: "No, I am in Ahmedabad. Hopefully, I will get to Bombay and see her." Rahul also shared Mahesh Bhatt's reaction and added: "Oh, he is most proud. He is feeling the most proud because it's a big day for him. His first grandchild"
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's official announcement
Earlier today, Alia took to her Instagram handle and officially shared the announcement which read, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”
Alia Bhatt's baby shower
Last month, Alia and Ranbir held an intimate baby shower with family and friends at their Mumbai residence, which was attended by Shaheen Bhatt to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, Karan Johar to Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and a bunch of Alia's gal pals among others. The Raazi actress also shared some dreamy pictures from the celebrations and simply wrote, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor work front
On the film front, Alia and Ranbir recently starred in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Next, Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Ranbir, on the other hand, will star next in Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor.
ALSO READ: It's a girl: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first child