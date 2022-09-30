EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt calls Karan Johar a great achiever; Says ‘He has the guts to be himself’

Mahesh Bhatt was one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Hindi cinema, in the 1980s and 1990s. He carved a niche for himself in the industry with his films that explored human relationships and the norms of society. Some of Mahesh Bhatt’s best works include Arth, Saaransh, Sadak, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Gangster: A Love Story, and others. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran filmmaker revealed what he thinks about some of the most famous personalities of Bollywood.

When he was asked what he thinks about the popular filmmaker Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt said: “A great achiever. Courageous. Bold. And he has the guts to be himself.” When talking about the famous personalities, the senior filmmaker made it clear that he is talking about the human, not an actor or filmmaker. Well, from Mahesh Bhatt’s words, it is quite evident that he admires Karan Johar, and is in awe of his personality.