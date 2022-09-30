EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt calls Karan Johar a great achiever; Says ‘He has the guts to be himself’
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Bhatt stated that Karan Johar is courageous.
Mahesh Bhatt was one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Hindi cinema, in the 1980s and 1990s. He carved a niche for himself in the industry with his films that explored human relationships and the norms of society. Some of Mahesh Bhatt’s best works include Arth, Saaransh, Sadak, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Gangster: A Love Story, and others. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the veteran filmmaker revealed what he thinks about some of the most famous personalities of Bollywood.
When he was asked what he thinks about the popular filmmaker Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt said: “A great achiever. Courageous. Bold. And he has the guts to be himself.” When talking about the famous personalities, the senior filmmaker made it clear that he is talking about the human, not an actor or filmmaker. Well, from Mahesh Bhatt’s words, it is quite evident that he admires Karan Johar, and is in awe of his personality.
Watch Mahesh Bhatt’s exclusive chat with Pinkvilla here:
For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt had earlier collaborated with Karan Johar’s home banner Dharma Productions, for the 1998-released film Duplicate. The project was produced by Karan’s father, the late producer Yash Johar. The movie, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, faced many issues during its production due to the creative difference between Mahesh Bhatt and the production house. Karan Johar even took a dig at the filmmaker, in one of his old interviews, for being ‘careless’ and causing ‘pain and despair’ to his father Yash Johar.
However, Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar buried the hatchet later, after the head honcho of Dharma Productions launched the senior director’s youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt. The talented actress shares a strong bond with Karan, whom he considers her godfather. The duo has been collaborating in back-to-back films, and their latest outing Brahmastra emerged as a blockbuster.
