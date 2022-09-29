EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt says 'despite giving two flops' Shah Rukh Khan treated him like a king
Shah Rukh Khan starred in Duplicate and Chaahat which were directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
Mahesh Bhatt is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was one of the most popular directors in the 1980s and 1990s. The filmmaker has given many hits like Sadak, Saaransh, Arth, Aashiqui, Sadak, Gangster: A Love Story, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and much more. Recently, in Pinkvilla's new segment called Cult Creators, Mahesh Bhatt talked about Shah Rukh Khan and recalled how the actor stood by him and 'treated him like a king.'
Mahesh Bhatt said: "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king sure and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. I'll always be grateful to him." King Khan featured in the 1996 film Chaahat co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher. Next, he starred in the 1998 Duplicate film opposite Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles.
Further, Mahesh Bhatt described the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and called him 'outstanding.' The directed added: "You don't make people like that. He's an amazing guy. The actor in him is obviously the vehicle on which the persona stands but I've listened to his heartbeat. There's a very big man in it, a very generous, courageous, great human being."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will star next in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, which will release on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.