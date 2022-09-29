EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt says 'despite giving two flops' Shah Rukh Khan treated him like a king

Mahesh Bhatt is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He was one of the most popular directors in the 1980s and 1990s. The filmmaker has given many hits like Sadak, Saaransh, Arth, Aashiqui, Sadak, Gangster: A Love Story, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and much more. Recently, in Pinkvilla's new segment called Cult Creators, Mahesh Bhatt talked about Shah Rukh Khan and recalled how the actor stood by him and 'treated him like a king.'

Mahesh Bhatt said: "I am the only one who has made two flops with Shah Rukh Khan. Though he was coming into his own and I love Shah Rukh, amazing guy. But in spite of my dismissal performance, he treated me always like a king sure and it takes a king to treat another person like a king. I'll always be grateful to him." King Khan featured in the 1996 film Chaahat co-starring Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher. Next, he starred in the 1998 Duplicate film opposite Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in pivotal roles.