EXCLUSIVE: Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back: When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend
Welcome is considered to be one of the most loved films, and Mallika Sherawat’s performance in the movie was well appreciated. A sequel to Welcome was also released in 2015, however, Mallika wasn’t a part of it. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the actress about a possibility of another sequel in the franchise, here’s what she said. “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?),” questions Mallika.
The actress states that she wouldn’t like to take any names. “But this is true. When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director, or a producer or an actor - if they want to cast their girlfriends then it's their choice,” she adds.
Is this the reason why you lost out on Welcome 2? “Absolutely. What should I do? That is the only reason I lost out,” informs Mallika. Her web show Nakaab released yesterday, and she also has Rajat Kapoor’s next film in the pipeline. “I play an actress in the movie. Then I am leaving for Delhi today to start shooting for another show with Gurmeet who is the showrunner for Mirzapur. These two projects I am looking forward to,” informs Mallika.
Welcome 1 and Welcome Back was directed by Anees Bazmee. The first part had featured Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Mallika in pivotal roles. Welcome Back had featured Anil, Nana, John Abraham and Naseeruddin Shah among many others in the lead.
