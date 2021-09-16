EXCLUSIVE: Mallika Sherawat on losing out on Welcome Back: When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend

Welcome is considered to be one of the most loved films, and Mallika Sherawat’s performance in the movie was well appreciated. A sequel to Welcome was also released in 2015, however, Mallika wasn’t a part of it. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the actress about a possibility of another sequel in the franchise, here’s what she said. “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun? (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now?),” questions Mallika.

The actress states that she wouldn’t like to take any names. “But this is true. When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director, or a producer or an actor - if they want to cast their girlfriends then it's their choice,” she adds.

Is this the reason why you lost out on Welcome 2? “Absolutely. What should I do? That is the only reason I lost out,” informs Mallika. Her web show Nakaab released yesterday, and she also has Rajat Kapoor’s next film in the pipeline. “I play an actress in the movie. Then I am leaving for Delhi today to start shooting for another show with Gurmeet who is the showrunner for Mirzapur. These two projects I am looking forward to,” informs Mallika.

Welcome 1 and Welcome Back was directed by Anees Bazmee. The first part had featured Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, , , and Mallika in pivotal roles. Welcome Back had featured Anil, Nana, John Abraham and Naseeruddin Shah among many others in the lead.

