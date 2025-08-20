Mahavatar Narsimha 4th Wednesday Hindi Box Office: Hombale's animated movie continues outpacing Coolie The Powerhouse

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, continued wrecking the box office with the least drop of all Indian movies after 'Discount Tuesday'. The devotional animated movie added Rs 1.20 crore at the Hindi box office, taking its total closer to Rs 150 crore. The movie will cross the Rs 150 crore net Hindi mark on its 5th Friday, that is on the same day that War 2 also crosses Rs 150 crore at the Hindi box office. From here, it will be interesting to see if Mahavatar Narsimha can actually end up doing higher collections than War 2 in Hindi.

The Day Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore 4th Friday Rs 5.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs 4.95 crore 4th Sunday Rs 5.95 crore 4th Monday Rs 1.50 crore 4th Tuesday Rs 1.75 crore 4th Wednesday Rs 1.20 crore Total Rs 148.35 crore in 27 days

Weeks/Days

Note: The collections exclude 3D handling charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Heads For A Rs 300 Crore Plus Gross Worldwide Finish

Mahavatar Narsimha has already crossed Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office (all languages) and it will be target to end its run over Rs 300 crore. Seeing the trend, it should not be too hard. However, one can never absolutely be sure. Regardless, the job is done well and the upcoming movies from the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe are already among the most awaited movies in the coming years.

Mahavatar Narsimha Has Shown That You Don't Need Big Actors For Your Film To Run

The biggest takeaway is that these are all animated movies and don't have a star in them. The audience for the movie is purely coming on the basis of the film's content. There used to be a stigma around animated movies. But guess it is no longer there. Producers should take note and invest in making compelling animated movies. The box office will follow, and so will the audience love.

Mahavatar Narsimha Is One Of 2025's Most Profitable Films

Mahavatar Narsimha is going to end as one of the most profitable Indian movies of the year. The only movies with a greater profit so far are Chhaava and Saiyaara. The movie plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

