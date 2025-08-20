Coolie Hindi Box Office Day 7: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film crashes, nets Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday

Rajinikanth's latest outing, Coolie: The Powerhouse, is continuously witnessing a drop at the box office. The movie is heavily affected by mixed audience reception. Moreover, heavy rain in several parts of India, including Mumbai, is also hampering its business.

Coolie collects Rs 90 lakh on Day 7, needs a magical jump in second weekend

Debuted with Rs 4.25 crore on the opening day, Coolie: The Powerhouse recorded its biggest day on Independence Day by clocking Rs 6 crore net in Hindi. The movie wrapped its 4-day long weekend on a reasonable note by minting Rs 18.50 crore.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie couldn't hold its ground on the weekdays and witnessed a massive drop on Monday. It netted Rs 1.30 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 90 lakh to the tally on Wednesday, facing a drop of 30 percent over Monday. The 7-day cume of Coolie now stands at Rs 22.25 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Since Coolie was a Thursday release, it will enjoy an 8-day extended opening week. The crime drama will wrap its long week at Rs 23 crore and will hit the Rs 25 crore mark in the second weekend.

It needs to show better legs and a strong jump in the second weekend to secure an average verdict in the Hindi region. The movie is expected to end its entire theatrical run around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore in Hindi.

Day-wise box office collections of Coolie: The Powerhouse in Hindi:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 22.25 crore net in 7 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas

