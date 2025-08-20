War 2 Day 7 Hindi Box Office India: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer hits rock bottom; Adds Rs 4.75 crore net

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, dropped by 30 percent from its first Monday on first Wednesday in Hindi. The drop from its first Tuesday is much harder at 40 percent, since there was slight growth that the movie observed yesterday, courtesy the discounted tickets in performing theatres. With just Rs 4.75 crore net on first Wednesday, the total of the movie, now sits at Rs 144.25 crore. The extended week 1 of the movie will close at around Rs 148.50 crore and it will enter the Rs 150 crore club in Hindi on its 2nd Friday.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Hindi Net Collection Of War 2 In India Is As Under

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 144.25 crore net in 7 days in Hindi

War 2 Heads For A Hindi Net Finish Of Around Rs 175 Crore; Much Lower Than Part 1

War 2's rejection is similar to the likes of Adipurush among big recent Hindi movies, and that's alarming. Going by the film's trajectory, it won't even be able to utilise the open second week. The movie may likely close with collections of under Rs 175 crore in Hindi, unless some miracle happens and it adds a few crores more. The performance of the movie in others languages is not at all good, with a lifetime net number expected to be just about Rs 50-55 crore.

War 2 Heads For A Global Finish Of Around Rs 350 - 375 Crore Gross

The collections internationally are poor too. It may just about clear USD 10 million and that too is not guaranteed. This just means that the spy-actioner heads for a finish in the Rs 350 - 375 crore gross range. It will be the second lowest grossing movie of the Spy Universe at the global box office, only ahead of Ek Tha Tiger, which released back in 2012. The adjusted collections of Ek Tha Tiger are around Rs 600 crore.

Advertisement

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: War 2 Day 7 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie falls off; Adds Rs 6.75 crore gross on 1st Wednesday