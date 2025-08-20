Vijay Sethupathi to play a cameo in Allu Arjun and Atlee’s AA22xA6? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun and Atlee are gearing up to deliver one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema, with their tentatively titled AA22xA6. With several stars involved, Vijay Sethupathi might make a cameo appearance in the film.

Vijay Sethupathi likely to appear in Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi will be part of the Allu Arjun starrer. The film, which is said to belong ‘parallel universe’ genre, is expected to feature him in a pivotal role, with portions already shot in Mumbai.

However, as of now, this remains unconfirmed, and an official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Deepika Padukone allots 100 days to AA22xA6 shoot

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has learned that Deepika Padukone has allotted 100 days to shoot for AA22xA6. The actress is expected to begin her regular filming in November, while also managing her schedule for Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

As per the source, “Deepika Padukone has allotted 100 days for the film shoot, and is expected to can dramatic and action-packed sequences through the journey. The team has designed a special warrior look and weapons for her character.”

Additionally, the source revealed that AA22xA6 will continue filming until September 2026, with the makers aiming for a theatrical release in the second half of 2027.

More about AA22xA6

The Allu Arjun starrer is expected to feature extensive use of visual effects and will reportedly involve four different roles through a single family tree.

Alongside Deepika, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, the Pushpa actress is said to play an antagonist in the flick.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next movie

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the crime comedy film Ace. He is currently shooting for his next project with director Puri Jagannadh. The movie, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi, is expected to be an action-packed venture with actresses Tabu and Samyuktha playing pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Vijay’s movie Train, directed by Mysskin, is awaiting release too.

