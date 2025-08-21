Freakier Friday Global Box Office: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' comedy hits big, driven by nostalgia and star power

Disney’s Freakier Friday is turning out to be one of the most talked-about films of the summer. The long-awaited sequel to the 2003 classic is doing much better than expected at the box office. In just a few weeks, the Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starrer has managed to win over both fans and critics, showing that audiences are still eager for feel-good, family-friendly stories.

Freakier Friday Became A Success Story, Right When It Opened To Heartening Numbers In Its Opening Weekend

In its opening weekend, Freakier Friday made around USD 28.5 million in North America. That number grew quickly. By August 20, it had reached around USD 56 million domestically and another USD 32 million from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide total to about USD 88 million. For a film made on a modest budget of USD 42 to 45 million, this is a strong success. It heads for a finish in the vicinity of USD 100 million in USA-Canada and the global gross should be to the north of USD 150 million.

Why The Success Of Freakier Friday Is Impressive?

What makes the film's performance even more impressive is the positive response from viewers. It received an “A” grade from CinemaScore, which is even higher than the “A-” given to the original film. This strong word-of-mouth is helping the movie sustain in theaters. In today's time and age, the pre-release reviews hold the power to break non-blockbusters like Freakier Friday. Luckily, the movie got good reviews that converted to the exceptional audience support that it is now getting.

Weapons Makes Its Presence Amply Felt Against The The Nostalgia Sequel

While Freakier Friday is drawing families and fans of the original, another film is dominating the horror space. Zach Cregger’s Weapons has already passed USD 100 million in just two weeks at the domestic box office. It heads for a USD 160 million plus finish in just US-Canada. Still, Freakier Friday offers something different, a light-hearted escape that audiences seem to really appreciate. With strong numbers and lots of fan love, Freakier Friday is more than just a sequel. It’s a true comeback story.

Freakier Friday In Theaters

Freakier Friday plays in theaters now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

