Weapons Domestic Box Office Update: Zach Cregger's blockbuster horror-comedy set to breach USD 100 million in 2 weeks flat

Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and others, is a big blockbuster. The movie is on an exceptional run and will comfortably enter the USD 100 million domestic club by the end of its second week. It was produced at a modest budget of USD 38 million and will end up with lifetime collections, almost 8 times as much as its budget, thanks to exceptional word of mouth.

Weapons Is Set To Cross USD 100 Million At The Domestic Box Office In 2 Weeks Flat; Gallops Towards USD 200 Million Worldwide

Weapons was never seen as the year's dark horse at the box office, even when Cregger's last, Barbarian, grossed USD 45 million worldwide against a budget of under USD 5 million. It was always seen as a movie that would play with the horror movie buffs, but it was never expected to breakout to the level that it has. After an already exceptional first week, the movie dropped by under 45 percent in its second weekend. With legs getting even stronger, the movie is expected to end its domestic run with collections of around USD 160 - 170 million. The predictions are modest because another big horror movie, Conjuring 4, is almost up for release. Since both movies target the same audience, the collections may not reach USD 200 million.

Weapons Is One Of The Biggest Hits Of Summer 2025 Based On Return On Investments

Weapons is one of the biggest hits of Summer 2025, based on return on investments. The movie should motivate independent writers and directors to invest more time on story and screenplay because the results are directly proportional.

Freakier Friday Ends Up Being A Good Counter-Programmer For Exhibitors Alongside Weapons

Freakier Friday released alongside Weapons and it has ended up being a good counter-programming movie for the exhibitors. It recently crossed USD 50 million domestically and it heads for a finish in the USD 100 million range. On the global front, it should break into the USD 150 million club. Against a modest budget of USD 40-45 million, the teen-comedy is a super-hit at the box office as well.

Weapons In Theatres

