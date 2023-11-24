EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee opines his view on gender equality; ‘Never seen my father raising his voice’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the extremely talented actors we’ve in the Indian film industry. His slow and steady yet impactful journey in Bollywood speaks volumes about his talent. The ever-so-versatile Manoj is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Joram.

The actor is happily married to Shabana Raza, with whom he has a daughter, Ava Nayla. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about conscious parenting and the kind of family environment he grew up in.

Manoj Bajpayee discusses gender equality

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee was asked how is it to be a father to a growing daughter because, in society, we’re reaching a point where people are actually talking about equality between men and women. So, if, as a parent, he is also conscious about the things he imparts to his daughter and if he has these conversations with her?

To this, the actor stated, “It comes naturally to me. I come from a family where the mother dominated, and the father only executed what was told to him to be executed. I’ve never seen my father raising his voice. It was not an equal family, I would say, where my father was equal to my mom…no, it was my mother who dictated terms and conditions.”

Watch the full interview here:

He further continues by opining that even it wasn’t healthy and laughs. “Because I personally feel that you can’t replace power with power. Balance is in equality. So, you are always looking for that kind of balance. You try to listen to each other far more than anything else. When you’re listening, then you’re trying to understand the other point of view, which was not there earlier.”

In addition to this, citing examples from the films, Manoj explained, “Even in our films, to go back to your first question, masculinity has really changed. The definition of man, everything kept on evolving, kept on getting questioned by strong opinions, and it kept on changing itself, but I’ve never seen a more liberal person than my father.”

“A man, I’ve been learning so much. From him, as how he was with my mother and how he treated my sisters, that comes very naturally because that’s how we were all brought up,” he stated on a concluding note.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals THIS similarity between ace directors Rajkumar Hirani and Anurag Kashyap