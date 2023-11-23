EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal reveals THIS similarity between ace directors Rajkumar Hirani and Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most prolific actors we’ve in the current lot of actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently gearing up for his next release, Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. While the anticipation for his biopic drama is at an all-time high, it is worth mentioning that Vicky has been proving his versatility with every single project he has been choosing. Over the years, he has collaborated with various ace filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Rajkumar Hirani. Recently, the actor shed light on the similarities between both directors.

Vicky Kaushal reveals similarities between Anurag Kashyap and Rajkumar Hirani

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal, during a candid interview with Pinkvilla, was asked that from all the directors he has collaborated with, Anurag Kashyap and Rajkumar Hirani are extremes in terms of directors and filmmakers.

To this the actor opined, “I’ll be very honest they are actually not as extreme as they seem to be because unki filmein bahut alag hoti hain (their films are very different) but the way they function on set because they are both spectacular editors. So when they’re shooting their films they know exactly what they want, how much they want from a shot. Kis camera se, kis angle se kitna exactly chahiye (how much they want from a camera and what angle how much they want) and plus they’re very spontaneous on set even if they’ve worked supremely hard on their script.”

In addition to this, the actor also highlighted one major difference between the two as he said, “Yeah, one major difference is Anurag sir is capable of writing his scene on the set while his actors are in costumes, hair and makeup waiting ki scene abhi likha jaa raha hai humein karna kya hai vo abhi tak pata nai abhi likha jaa raha hai garam garam to vo hota hai (that the scene is being written, we don’t know what we’ve to do but it’s being written on the spot)”

He continues by stating, “But Raju sir ka script is like worked on for 2-2.5 years, you know vo dheemi aanch par pakta rehta hai (you know it is developed slowly). By the time you reach on set, he is still wanting to tweak it usko aur behtar kaise bana sakte hai, performances se (how can we make it better through performances) and everything that is one big difference, but they’re very much alike also. Of course, their films are very different,” he said on a concluding note.

