EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta make fun life confessions as they play 'Never Have I Ever'; WATCH

The duo took on the challenge to answer some fun questions as they played 'Never Have I Ever' and the fans are totally loving it.
masaba gupta,Neena Gupta
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actress Neena Gupta got together to play a fun game. The duo took on the challenge to answer some fun questions as they played 'Never Have I Ever' and the fans are totally loving it. Masaba was quizzed about her staking someone on social media to which she replied saying yes, and did so eight times a day. Neena Gupta reveals that she gets stalked but she has never done anything like that. Next Masaba was questioned about her lying to her parents about being hung over. 

Neena Gupta honestly replies saying yes, she has, but Masaba in a funny way says she hasn't as lying shows on her face, so she never lied about being hung over to her parents. Further on, Masaba and Neena both reply saying 'I have' when quizzed about peeing in a swimming pool. Both of them said yes but that happened during their childhood. The funny response by both Neena Gupta and Masaba will surely leave the fans in splits. Next, Neena says ' I have' to the question of doubting one's sexuality, but Masaba firmly says 'I haven't.' 

Check out the video

The next question is also a tricky one. The duo is asked if they have lied about liking gifts which they have received. Both say they have lied about the gifts they received. Moving on, the duo agreed that they spied on their neighbours when quizzed about spying on their respective neighbours. The game goes on to become more and more hilarious with each question. 

(ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta reveals that her show 'Masaba Masaba' comes from her two personalities)

Credits :pinkvilla

