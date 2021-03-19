EXCLUSIVE: Mission Mangal fame, Jagan Shakti to direct John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan before Akshay Kumar

Before moving on to Mission Lion with Akshay Kumar, Jagan Shakti all set to direct the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake for John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that 14 years after Dostana, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are collaborating on the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Soon after, we also revealed that the much-awaited film will go on the floors around the month of July. And now, we have another exclusive update on the film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Mission Mangal fame, Jagan Shakti has come on board the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam classic, and has already started working on the adapted script and pre-production of this much awaited film.

“Jagan is a fan of the original film and when he was approached to come on board as director of the Hindi remake, he jumped onto the opportunity. All this while, he was working on the prep work of the fronted, Mission Lion, but the same has been delayed for some reason, which gave Jagan the bandwidth to go ahead with the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. He is all charged up to take the film on floors around the month of July with the two leads,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that John Abraham will portray the character of Biju Menon from the original whereas Abhishek Bachchan will step into Prithviraj’s shoes. “It’s going to be an exciting face off. Some tweaking has been made keeping the Hindi sensibilities in mind with respect to story telling style and the run time, but rest, it’s a perfect idea to bring John and Abhishek together. Even the idea behind the casting was to do an anti-thesis of what’s already done in Dostana,” the source added.

While Abhishek is currently shooting for Dasvi in Agra, John is in Mumbai busy with Ek Villain Returns. The actor will finally join the Pathan gang from the first week of April, and will be shooting for 2 months in India and abroad (depending on Covid situation.) Pathan is expected to be wrapped up by June and post that, he finally commences work on Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Stay tuned for more exclusives on John and Abhishek.

