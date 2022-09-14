EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy on how she landed a role in Brahmastra: 'Good things take time, so did this opportunity'

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has released and is running successfully in theatres. The film was in the making for a really long time and since it has released and has been receiving a favourable response from its audiences, the makers can take a much needed breather. Mouni Roy, who played the role of Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's mythological fantasy epic and is heaping praises for her role in the film, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers.

Mouni Roy recalled her journey from television to films. On being asked if it was difficult to make a mark in Bollywood after being such a successful actress on television, she accepted that it was difficult but also said that good things take time and so did this opportunity to play a role in Brahmastra. Mouni continued saying, "I have never shied away from hardwork and I always feel there is no shortcut to hardwork. Your work gets you more work." She accepted that she was overwhelmed with all the love that she got. She concluded saying, "I have grown as an actor. I am not the same person. I have learnt a lot. It has been a rollercoaster journey. But I am still a small town girl and I still have the same heart and same set of friends and family. Life is full of surprises. Be present, be open and accept the good and the bad and the ugly, and make your life happy".