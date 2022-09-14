Brahmastra Day 5 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film collects Rs 12.75 crore; Continues steady run

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, along with a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in nett terms. The film grew on Saturday by a good 15 percent and another five percent on Sunday, thus ensuring a box office weekend, comfortably in excess of Rs. 100 cr nett. These numbers have come in the post pandemic scenario when collections for original Hindi films have been tough to come by.

After an excellent weekend figure of Rs. 119 cr nett all languages, the film held well on its first Monday with an all language total of Rs. 16.25 cr nett. The film fared well despite coming from high levels on Friday, which was a partial holiday in a few contributing circuits. It faced a noticable drop on Tuesday, of a good 15 percent, thus troubling a few predictions. However, the numbers secured are still very solid and not less. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva raked in Rs. 12.5 - 13 cr in all languages on Tuesday and the trend on the second weekend will ensure whether it can breach Rs. 250 cr Hindi and Rs. 450 cr gross or not. The collection overseas is driven by USA and as we speak, it has crossed the 5 million dollars mark in the country. Brahmastra topped the global box office last weekend and it is only the third time an Indian film has managed to do that after Master and RRR.