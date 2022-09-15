EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni REVEALS why he did Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi starrer 'Khuda Gawah'

After having worked together in Mukul Anand’s Khuda Gawah, Arjun Sajnani’s Agni Varsha and Vikram Kumar’s Manam, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. While the duo don’t share screen space in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, Nagarjuna informs that he did go to meet Big B on the set of this recently released fantasy action-adventure film. “I went once when he was shooting, just to say hello,” recalls the superstar actor.

“Whenever he comes to Hyderabad also I go to the sets to say hello. I am a huge fan of Amit ji, the reason I did Khuda Gawah. I didn’t even listen to the script. When they said Amit ji is there and they want me to be in the film, Mukul Anand contacted me. I didn’t even much care about… (I just said) ‘I am doing it’. Huge fan since childhood,” says Nagarjuna Akkineni. Khuda Gawah was an epic drama that was released in 1992, and also featured Sridevi.