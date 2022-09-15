EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni on Naga Chaitanya’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at BO: ‘It is not easy but…’

Nagarjuna Akkineni is happy that finally we are all acknowledging each other as Indian cinema. “It’s becoming a smaller place, the whole industry. It’s good for the industry, we make bigger films, a wider variety of stories, scripts, everything comes out. You get to know the other cultures of living in the same country. It's a fantastic opportunity. I think it's a great opportunity for Indian cinema. We should take this,” states the superstar actor.

Recently, his actor-son Naga Chaitanya had made his Hindi film debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up on the film not performing as expected at the box-office. “People’s taste after Covid has changed. For some films they want to see on TV, and for some they want to come to theatres. Different reasons for this, one really can’t pinpoint. I saw Laal Singh Chaddha too, it's a nice film. Great acting by everybody. I loved Chay’s (Naga Chaitanya) role in it, he did it so well,” says the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actor.