Nagarjuna Akkineni reacts on constant reports about Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu; EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up on the constant reports about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after they announced their separation in October last year. Since so much is written about Chaitanya’s personal life than his professional one, does that worry him? “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life,” says Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Meanwhile, a lot of South films are being remade. Does he want any of his movies to be remade in Hindi? “They should stop remaking films. Everybody is seeing all the films on OTT. They should stop, I am telling you. Everybody sees it, comparisons happen. They should stop remaking films. I personally wouldn’t want to do remakes,” states Nagarjuna Akkineni.