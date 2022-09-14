Nagarjuna Akkineni reacts on constant reports about Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu; EXCLUSIVE
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced their separation in October last year.
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up on the constant reports about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after they announced their separation in October last year. Since so much is written about Chaitanya’s personal life than his professional one, does that worry him? “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It's out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life,” says Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Meanwhile, a lot of South films are being remade. Does he want any of his movies to be remade in Hindi? “They should stop remaking films. Everybody is seeing all the films on OTT. They should stop, I am telling you. Everybody sees it, comparisons happen. They should stop remaking films. I personally wouldn’t want to do remakes,” states Nagarjuna Akkineni.
He further elaborates, “Now the thing is they are all reaching pan India, if not theatrical. Everything is being released. First, all my films are dubbed in Hindi, and they get a huge market for me. All my films. Especially action films all get dubbed, and then they come on OTT. People are watching them all over the world. I go to Dubai or someplace, the Arabs recognise me. They wouldn’t even know the name. They will say, ‘We saw that film’."
Meanwhile, the superstar actor is receiving a lot of love for his performance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.
