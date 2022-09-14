Brahmastra EXCLUSIVE: Nagarjuna Akkineni on chances of a spin-off with his role: ‘It will be nice, why not?’
Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva directed by Ayan Mukerji is breaking a lot of records at the box-office. Besides the entire film, each character of this fantasy action-adventure movie is also getting a lot of love from the audience. Nagarjuna Akkineni played Anish Shetty, an artist in Brahmastra, who is also a member of the Brahmansh and wields the Nandi Astra. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the superstar actor says that the script of Brahmastra itself brought some beautiful memories from his childhood.
“Telugu cinema had a lot of mythological films. You know of Mahabharata, Ramayana, all those chapters of Mahabharata, different chapters, all the wars that were fought. I have seen those things. I have seen those things where you could see the arrow going with a string on the top pulling along. I still remember all of that. But that didn't matter, that was VFX then. All those arrows which were different astras. That all brought back very, very good memories,” shares Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Since his character in the film has got so popular with the audience, is there a chance of a spin off with Nagarjuna headlining the film with his role, Anish Shetty. “We haven’t discussed, I’ll be honest. We never discussed anything about that. I guess Ayan must be still writing… he has to do (part) two right. Where does he have time to do spin offs now? (But) It will be nice, why not, if it works,” states Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
