EXCLUSIVE: Bhoothnath 3 in the works, to be backed by Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Chopra; In scripting stage

The Bhoothnath franchise featuring Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular ones, and has a loyal fan base, which has been eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the supernatural comedy films. While the first part directed by Vivek Sharma had released in 2008, its sequel helmed by Nitesh Tiwari was unveiled six years later as Bhoothnath Returns. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much loved franchise. We have learnt that T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and producer Kapil aka Juno Chopra are collaborating once again for Bhoothnath 3.

A source close to the development informs, “Bhoothnath is an important franchise for Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Chopra and they want to give it their all to present a worthy part 3. The producers and the writers have discussed an exciting idea, and the film is currently in the writing stage. Once the story is locked they will move on to the casting, shoot logistics, and other pre-production formalities.”