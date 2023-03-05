EXCLUSIVE: Nandita Das opens up on single parenting; Says 'It is fantastic for kids to see their mom work...'

Actor and director Nandita Das, who has entertained the audience with her craft, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Zwigato. The film stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles. Recently, Nandita appeared on Pinkvilla's series Woman Up season 4, where she spoke about her upcoming film, the concept of equality, facing colourism and lots more. She also talked about single parenting and how society perceives it. She spoke about her bond with her son Vihaan.

Nandita Das opens up on single parenting

Post parting ways with her husband Subodh Maskara in 2017, Nandita continued to raise their son Vihaan alone. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress and director spilled the beans on single parenting. She said that it is difficult but there are lovely joys to it too. She revealed that she shares a lovely bond with her son and they chat about a lot of things and travel together. Single parenting is tough but society makes it tougher. Has it happened with Nandita?

She said, "So single parenting ke bahut sawaal toh uthte hi hai. People say 'Acha you are separated, what happened? He seems like a nice guy.' I am like yes two good people can also not be so compatible. Jo aapke best friends the, not all of them have stuck around, right? We have given so much importance to the institution of marriage, there are some amazing relationships but there are hundreds of fascial relationships which we all know of. They are there because of either convenience or just the woman is not financially independent, so can't get out, or for various reasons, for children, etc. Firstly, there is so much of a burden of that. I remember I was walking into Vihaan's school once and this mother came to me and she said, 'Oh I am feeling so good I've resigned as the CEO of my company'. I was like 'oh, what happened?' She was like 'they will get another CEO but my child won't get another mother'. It suddenly put that guilt in my heart. I was like 'shit, but I am working'. Vihaan was maybe six or seven and I was doing Manto at that time. I was like I am going to start my shoot aur mujhe aise bura lagne laga."

She said that kids should actually see their mothers' work as that's how they will respect the fact that mothers too have dreams and desires. Nandita continued, "But over the years, I have realised that actually, it is fantastic for children to see their mother work. That is how they will respect the fact that mothers don't have to just take care of the house. They also have desires, and dreams and they are also good at so many things. They will start seeing them as fuller people. That's when they have girlfriends and they interact with other girls, they will see them as full people and not just 'you are a girl so, therefore, these are your expectations'. Later, I found out in Standford there was a study done where they said that if you have a daughter and if she's seeing a woman work, you are a role model for her. So she will grow up with a lot more confidence of doing work. If you have a son then don't worry because the son will have better relationships and interactions with other women when he grows up because he's seen a stronger woman, who's independent."

She added, "So yes, to answer your question, single parenting is difficult because you are the go-to person for everything and you take on and especially if you are a working person and you are a woman who's grown up with guilt which is our middle name for most women and we all struggle with it but there are also lovely joys of it. I and my son have a lovely bond and we chat about so many things, we travel together."

