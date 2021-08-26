EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on Sooraj Barjatya's next

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher are teaming up for Sooraj Barjatya’s next directorial, titled Oonchai. We also informed that the premise of this film is set against the backdrop of friendship. And now, we have learnt that the newest addition to the already prestigious cast is veteran actress, Neena Gupta.

“This would mark the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta after their on-going assignment, Goodbye. Sooraj Barjatya has been working day and night to get a formidable ensemble in place for what he terms the most special film of his career. Contrary to the image of churning out family drama’s, this would mark Sooraj’s foray into displaying an emotional tale of friendship,” revealed a source close to the development.

Big B, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be seen as best friends in the film, which is expected to go on floors soon. Apart from the aforementioned names, buzz is, even Pankaj Tripathi will be joining the cast, however, we are yet to get a confirmation on the same. “The cast comprises many more senior actors. It’s one of the biggest ensembles in recent times, and Sooraj Barjatya’s story will appeal to audiences across the country. He is planning to start shooting soon and bring it only in theatres in the second half of next year,” the source added.

Oonchai would be the seventh directorial of Sooraj Barjatya after Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Vivah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Of the six films he has directed so far, four are blockbusters, one is a clean hit. It’s only Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon that failed to click with the audiences. This is his first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan.

After Oonchai, Sooraj will move onto his next with , which is expected to take off by early 2023. The film is said to be a love story of a married couple set against the backdrop of a nuclear family. The script is more or less locked, and he awaits to take it to the floors. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani's next with Sooraj Barjatya is a tale of friendship