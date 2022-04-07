EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor is ready for son Ranbir's wedding with Alia Bhatt; Has already picked up her outfits

Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with his ladylove Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town. Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt will marry each other on 15th April in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will take place from the 13th of April at Ranbir and Alia's Bandra residence. With just a week to the biggest Bollywood wedding, it's obvious that the preparations for the same are going on in full swing.

As we speak of this, our handsome groom's mommy dearest Neetu Kapoor has already picked up her outfits from Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's store, yesterday afternoon. Ahead of the wedding, a few of the team members were also seen accompanying Neetu Kapoor yesterday carrying large outfit packages which they took straight to Ranbir's house in Bandra. We must say, Neetu Kapoor is all smiles with the development in her 'jaane jigar's' life. After years of dating each other, Ranbir Kapoor and his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt will finally tie the knot on April 15th. The wedding will be a low-key affair, in the presence of close family members and friends.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to marry on 15th April & it has Kapoors' lucky no '8' connection