EXCLUSIVE: None can predict box office; Have made Drishyam 2 for theatres: Abhishek Pathak on Ajay Devgn film

The release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is round the corner and just ahead of the film release, we got in an exclusive chat with filmmaker, Abhishek Pathak. In the pandemic times, thriller as a genre has not succeeded at the box office, but Abhishek is confident that his is a film made for the big screen. “No one can predict box office run of a film in this world. No one knows, what will work and how much a film will earn,” he avers, adding further, “Talking about thrillers, I can say that we have made a film, that has some great dialogues. We have made this film in a certain way for the theatres, so when people watch it, they will connect with it.”

Abhishek believes that every genre today can be enjoyed on the digital medium and it’s the presentation that makes for a big screen watch. “Any genre can pull the audience to cinema halls and not have boundaries in terms of box office collections. I agree, there are certain people who feel that thrillers are meant for OTT, but if you ask me, every genre today can be consumed on OTT. It’s all about the setup.” Explaining his stance, he adds, “It’s about the way you mount your film and the way you market it. Even audiences want to come to the cinema halls, but you have to position your film in a certain way. The audience will never forgo the theatrical experience.”