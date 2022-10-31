EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K set for a Summer 2024 release; Targets Eid

Pinkvilla recently reported that the team of Nag Ashwin directed Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have got multiple action directors to design and execute the action blocks of this futuristic action thriller. We also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film is immortal and inspired by Ashwatthama from Mahabharata. And now we have heard that Project K team is gearing up for a Summer 2024 release.

“Project K shoot is expected to be completed by end of this year / early 2023 and then, Nag Ashwin and his entire team will sit down on the post-production. It’s a high-on VFX film, as the entire drama unfolds in the futuristic timeline. The team has created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. They will take almost a year for post-production and VFX work and bring the film to the cinema halls in Summer 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Project K Release Date

The movie is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, which celebrates its 50 years in 2024. The team is leaving no stone unturned to create the biggest spectacle of Indian Cinema, and they are well aware of all the expectations. The source adds, “The idea at the moment is to bring the film during the Eid 2024 weekend. It’s a week full of Holiday as 2024 will see Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami falling in a span of 7 days,” the source added. The tentative date of release at the moment is April 10, 2024, though there are also some minor contemplations of bringing the film in the last week of April, which is a date similar to Bahubali 2.

Project K is a special film designed to celebrate 50 years of Vyjayanthi Movies, which is one of the most credible production houses of the Telugu Film Industry. The banner over the years has delivered multiple memorable films, the latest being Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam. It would be Prabhas’ next after Salaar, though there are also murmurs of his next with Maruthi being a Sankranthi 2024 release. Meanwhile, his adaptation of Ramayana, Adipurush has also been postponed from January 12, to Summer 2023. A new date is expected to be locked in a fortnight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Prabhas.