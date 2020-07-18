  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on facing racism in US: The country took so much from me but gave me Nick & family

A true victor and not a victim of her situation, Pinkvilla traces birthday girl Priyanka Chopra's journey with us, in the latest episode of Time Machine. Watch the full video inside.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 04:25 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on facing racism in US: The country took so much from me but gave me Nick & familyEXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on facing racism in US: The country took so much from me but gave me Nick & family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra is clearly someone who's put India on the global map today. With her achievements transcending borders, our desi girl has become an international icon and rightly so. Today is the day we celebrate the legacy of Priyanka Chopra. The actress who's turned a year older today has been getting plump roles in several big ticket Hollywood extravaganzas and is also using her star power to back several small but relevant projects too. But all of this didn't come easy for PeeCee; in fact she had her own fair share of struggles. 

But PC chooses to not play victim. "Of course, my struggles were real; everyone's is. But I choose not to talk about it or be a victim of those situations. I have always learnt one thing from my dad. When you fall down, you pick yourself up and move on. So I keep thinking about the next big thing I could do, next thing I could learn, the next glass ceiling I could break."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Kareena Kapoor sends truckloads of hugs to PeeCee with a note to inspire world

When you talk about US, she reveals she's had bitter sweet experiences with the country. "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India', because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s." 

Watch her share her story right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement