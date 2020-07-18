EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on facing racism in US: The country took so much from me but gave me Nick & family

A true victor and not a victim of her situation, Pinkvilla traces birthday girl Priyanka Chopra's journey with us, in the latest episode of Time Machine. Watch the full video inside.

is clearly someone who's put India on the global map today. With her achievements transcending borders, our desi girl has become an international icon and rightly so. Today is the day we celebrate the legacy of Priyanka Chopra. The actress who's turned a year older today has been getting plump roles in several big ticket Hollywood extravaganzas and is also using her star power to back several small but relevant projects too. But all of this didn't come easy for PeeCee; in fact she had her own fair share of struggles.

But PC chooses to not play victim. "Of course, my struggles were real; everyone's is. But I choose not to talk about it or be a victim of those situations. I have always learnt one thing from my dad. When you fall down, you pick yourself up and move on. So I keep thinking about the next big thing I could do, next thing I could learn, the next glass ceiling I could break."

When you talk about US, she reveals she's had bitter sweet experiences with the country. "There was one time when America took so much from the country and I was like, 'Get lost, I'm going back to India', because I felt too small as a teenager. But it was also because I was insecure. So now when I went back this time, I was a lot more secure in my own feet. The country has given me respect, my family, my husband, my home and a different career that I started in my 30s."

