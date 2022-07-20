EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to join Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday as Chief Guest at Liger Trailer Launch 

Vijay Deverakonda has been hitting the headlines over the last week following the conversations of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan. The actor is all set to make his debut in the Hindi belts with the Pan India entertainer, Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The team of this Karan Johar production is all set to launch the theatrical trailer on July 21 and Pinkvilla has an exclusive update on the grand launch plans. According to our sources, Ranveer Singh will be the chief guest of honour at the Liger Trailer Launch in Mumbai.



"The team has planned a massive launch in Mumbai on July 21 in the presence of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar. The four will be joined by a special guest, Ranveer Singh. The actor has been sent an invite by the entire Liger team and he was gracious enough to grace the occasion with his presence," revealed a source close to the development. The Hindi version of the Liger trailer will be launched on Thursday evening.



"Before the Hindi version, the Liger team will be launching the Telugu version of the trailer in the morning. This launch will take place at another mega event in Hyderabad in the presence of fans and the press," the source added. Liger is touted to be an out and out entertainer against the backdrop of Mixed Martial Arts.



The movie marks the first time pairing of Vijay and Ananya, as also Dharma's first with the leading hero. The first song, Akdi Pakdi was launched recently and it trended across the social platforms due to the hook step. The entertainer is all set to hit the big screen on August 25 in multiple Indian languages. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Liger and Vijay Deverakonda.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda wins hearts with his cute smile as he is papped while heading to the gym; PIC